Music review: Sigur Rós, Armadillo, Glasgow

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós delivered crashing waves of volume followed by moments of cathartic release at the Glasgow Armadillo, writes Fiona Shepherd

Sigur Rós, Armadillo, Glasgow ****

Enigmatic Icelanders Sigur Rós are masters of the soothing slow build, the majestic middle eight and the rock-out race to the finish. It takes time to deliver such a stately, precise, atmospheric arc so their current tour comprises a long set of two halves, much of it revisiting tracks from their 2002 album ( ), including opening number Untitled #1 – Vaka, a hypnotic cocktail of returning keyboard player Kjartan Sveinsson’s minimal piano, Georg Hólm’s soft bass rumble and Jónsi’s pure vocals, now with humanising fissures.

A new studio album is in the works for the first time in a decade but this was a re-acquainting with old favourites such as Svefn-g-englar, its beseeching melody and epic surge heralded with sonar chime, elegant baroque shimmer and Jónsi’s signature bowed guitar. Its reverie was interrupted by a fuzzy, distorted noise interlude; another track was powered by hefty drumming and embellished with pliable bass.

Sigur Ros PIC: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Such shifts in tone and volume were matched by an exquisite stage and lighting design, with the core trio, plus touring drummer Ólafur Ólafsson, initially manifesting in moody silhouette against infernal red lighting among curtains of tensile cables.

The lighting palette ranged from inky monochrome to a bright, almost disturbing acid yellow for the melodramatic Dauðalagið (“the death song”),which teased with a number of false endings and a lingering finish. The delicate Smáskifa smoothed the way to the intermission before a shorter second half zeroed in on a brace of amped-up indie post-rock anthems, delivering crashing waves of volume, followed by cathartic release, even a brief squeal of feedback.

