You’d think orchestras might speak to each other, even compare plans. Just six days after a bracing Copland Appalachian Spring from the RSNO came the same piece all over again, this time from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and conductor Ryan Bancroft. I say the same piece: actually, it felt very different. For a start, Bancroft delivered the full ballet score, complete with darker episodes in which the American Civil War makes its presence felt, omitted in the RSNO’s suite. And the SCO brought a touching fragility and vulnerability to Copland’s wide-open music, its chamber scale far closer to the composer’s original intimate scoring for just 13 instruments. Most importantly, Bancroft managed a remarkable balance between grand architecture and telling detail: there was a glorious inevitability to his vision across the score as a whole, but plenty of moments, too, to marvel at his insights and articulations in particular moments. The SCO players lapped it up: principal flautist André Cebrián and principal clarinet Maximiliano Martín, in particular, contributed eloquently to Copland’s Edenic evocations.