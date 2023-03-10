Intertwining movements from Janáček’s ‘Kreutzer Sonata’ Quartet with Appalachian folk songs from Vermont-born troubadour Sam Amidon, this concert was both jarring and revelatory, writes David Kettle

Music review: SCO, Pekka Kuusisto & Sam Amidon, Queen's Hall, Edinburgh ****

There was a reason behind this concert’s eclectic, high-concept repertoire, Pekka Kuusisto deadpanned, but he couldn’t remember what it was. In the end, it didn’t matter much. What brought it all together was the Finnish violinist/conductor’s own disarming directness – lapped up by the sizeable crowd in his off-the-cuff introductions – as well as his muscular, vivid playing, as he wove together threads of folk and classical, past inspirations and contemporary reimaginings with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

It was quite a statement to intertwine movements from Janáček’s ‘Kreutzer Sonata’ Quartet (given a rich string-orchestra arrangement by Kuusisto) with Appalachian folk songs from Vermont-born troubadour Sam Amidon. Yes, the collision of styles was jarring, and yes, it loosened thematic cross-references between the Janáček Quartet’s movements. But in many ways it was a revelation, especially as Amidon’s later songs moved into darker themes of murder and remorse, mirroring the Tolstoy tale that had inspired Janáček. The luminous string harmonies that Nico Muhly had conjured as backdrops for Amidon’s songs threw Janáček’s nervy, hyperactive string writing into sharp relief, and Amidon’s own singing was a joy: unforced, unfussy and full of rhythmic freedom – which Kuusisto responded to in his agile direction of the SCO strings.

Pekka Kuusisto PIC: Felix Broede