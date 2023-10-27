Thanks to the galvanising presence of Nicolas Alstaedt as both conductor and cello soloist, this was an inspiring and very entertaining performance from the SCO, writes David Kettle

Music review: SCO & Nicolas Altstaedt, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh ****

If matinee concerts are a quiet SCO innovation for its 50th anniversary, they’re clearly a welcome one – that’s judging by Edinburgh’s reassuringly well-filled Queen’s Hall at 2pm on a Thursday afternoon. And it might be fanciful to suggest it, but there seemed to be a particular daytime energy and freshness to the orchestra’s playing, too – in her introduction, bassoonist Alison Green quipped that they’d enjoy having an evening off for a change. But that freshness was surely largely down to the galvanising presence of Nicolas Alstaedt, in his more conventional role as cello soloist, but also as a demanding, energising conductor.

With his forceful gestures and his tousled hair, Altstaedt is a striking figure, but he more than lives up to his image with powerful, vividly projected performances. His opening Haydn C major Cello Concerto, for example, was wrung for every last drop of drama and meaning: you’d never have suspected this might be unpretentious entertainment music from Altstaedt’s furiously committed performance, which the SCO musicians met with sharply hewn power of their own.

Nicolas Altstaedt PIC: Marco Borggreve

The intensity continued in Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, which builds inexorably from its quiet opening to the whirling, devil-may-care hedonism of its concluding dance. Alstaedt charted that slow build-up with extraordinary focus and precision – which only made the closing whirlwind all the more exhilarating. He had a lot of help, too, from the SCO’s wind players in a clutch of eloquent solos: principal clarinettist Maximiliano Martín was in his element channelling the Hungarian folk tárogató, to slinky, sultry effect.