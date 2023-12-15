This was a performance of fresh insights, even revelations, even if they didn’t always blend together into a seamless whole, writes David Kettle

SCO & Nicola Benedetti, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ****

It’s often a bit of a topsy-turvy concert when Beethoven’s 40-minute gentle monster of a Violin Concerto is on the programme. Even more so when it forms the evening’s centrepiece – or make that second-half climax – in the hands of Scotland’s starriest violinist. But that coming apogee also made the concert’s brief first half seem a bit like an extended up-beat, which was a shame because it showed the Scottish Chamber Orchestra on tremendous form under the front-desk leadership of violinist (and former SCO co-leader) Benjamin Marquise Gilmore. He set a brisk pace for the jazzy opener, Jessie Montgomery’s intricately woven Strum, which the SCO strings attacked with abundant enthusiasm and no little sense of swing. Wind and brass players joined them for Mozart’s Symphony No. 34, and they delivered the composer’s blazing, brassy pomp with a wonderful sense of grandeur and occasion, pushed urgently onwards by Marquise Gilmore.

But still, as the buzz in the packed Usher Hall confirmed, the main event was to come after the interval; and Nicola Benedetti’s Beethoven Concerto was in many ways a thing of wonders – even in the tumbling figurations of her first entry, for example, she sculpted every phrase as if weighing up an argument, considering alternative points of view, and reaching a conclusion. It was a deeply thoughtful account, but one that focused with such microscopic precision and insight on detail that sometimes a sense of overall direction was somewhat waylaid. It resulted in a performance that felt less a compelling vision of the work as a whole, more a succession of vividly imagined episodes, evocatively delivered though they undeniably were.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Benedetti PIC: John Devlin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad