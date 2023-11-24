Music review: SCO, Maxim Emelyanychev and Benjamin Grosvenor, Usher Hall, Edinburgh

SCO, Maxim Emelyanychev and Benjamin Grosvenor, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ****

Anyone still labouring under the impression that Felix Mendelssohn is merely a purveyor of pretty, easy-listening trifles would have had that belief roundly challenged by pianist Benjamin Grosvenor’s powerful account of the composer’s First Piano Concerto with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. It was urgent, sometimes brittle, but with bracing clarity matched by fleet-fingered precision – and, more importantly, Grosvenor made a strong case for depths and subtleties from the composer that are too often overlooked.

He and conductor Maxim Emelyanychev seemed entirely of one mind in the piece – something even more gratifying in its particularly intricate interplay between soloist and orchestra – and, like Grosvenor with his sometimes steely pianism, Emelyanychev wasn’t afraid to bring out a hard edge here, or push the orchestra forward there. It made the champagne-popping finale feel all the more like a joyful release, though there was little relaxation in tempo or urgency. By contrast, Grosvenor’s encore – Schumann’s Abendlied – slowed time almost to a standstill, so that he could contemplate every harmony, its voicing and balance, in a fascinating, quietly audacious account.

Benjamin Grosvenor and the SCO PIC: Stuart Armitt