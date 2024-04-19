Music review: SCO, Joseph Swensen & André Cebrián, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

The canny subtext to this northward-gazing concert from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra was – well, the SCO itself, its players, its history and its influence. Two SCO principals were moonlighting as soloists; one former principal conductor had reimagined an early Nielsen chamber piece for orchestra (and was there to conduct it). And in the concert’s opener it was composer Peter Maxwell Davies who provided the SCO connection, by way of his decades-long collaboration with the orchestra, and more specifically through his Ebb of Winter, written for the SCO’s 40th anniversary and now helping to celebrate its 50th. There’s no denying that it’s a thorny, uncompromising piece – indeed, one audience member’s loud expression of displeasure almost ruined its gently glistening conclusion. But the piece’s sombre colours glowed and its textures writhed and trembled in conductor Joseph Swensen’s urgent, perceptive account, which drew every bit of new spring life out of Maxwell Davies’s chilly, stormy music.