Music review: SCO & Joana Carneiro, Queen's Hall, Edinburgh

Nimble, athletic and full of infectious enthusiasm, conductor Joana Carneiro is proving to be a galvanising force of nature with the SCO, writes David Kettle

SCO & Joana Carneiro, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh ****

For a concert featuring so much dance music, it felt only right that the conductor’s movements so often seemed like choreography. Joana Carneiro missed a couple of dates in recent SCO seasons due to pandemic restrictions, but she’s since become something of a regular visitor, and a galvanising force of nature with the band too. She was a nimble, athletic presence on the podium, drawing a bold, gutsy account of Stravinsky’s Danses concertantes from the orchestra, her clean, precise gestures the ideal match for the composer’s clipped, unpredictable rhythms, and looking like she was enjoying every second.

It was an infectious enthusiasm that she carried over into her closing ballet music from Mozart’s opera Idomeneo – hardly the profoundest music the composer ever created, but delivered with unwavering belief, sparkle and energy. It was as though Carneiro was out to ensure that every musical gesture conveyed meaning – in other hands, that might have meant fussiness, but she maintained a clear view on the music’s broader sweep too.

