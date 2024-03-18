The thread running through this bold, imaginative SCO programme was self-evident – music, much of it written recently, fundamentally dominated by lyrical inspiration. At its heart was the brilliantly versatile, not to say unorthodox, violinist/director Pekka Kuusisto leading the UK premieres of a bespoke, folk-inspired violin concerto by Anna Clyne, Times and Tides, and Helen Grimes’ captivating orchestral songs, It Will Be Spring Soon.

In broader terms, this outwardly-optimistic musical journey was often touched by shadowy, wafting melancholy. In Estonian Erkki-Sven Tüür’s strings-only opener The Lighthouse, for instance, pungent dissonance wrestled unnervingly with Tippett-like string cascades, a kind of grotesque, yet exhilarating, polyphonic neoclassicism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A neat transitional duo interlude – Kuusisto (doubling on harmonium) joined by Scots fiddler Aidan O’Rourke for an impromptu folk set, introduced songs that would immediately remerge in Clyne’s five-movement concerto. If the stagecraft was a little clumsy – O’Rourke’s explanatory words thwarted by a dead microphone – the playing was deeply touching.

Then to Clyne’s strikingly original concerto, so precisely geared to Kuusisto’s musical idiosyncrasies – at one point playing banjo-style – you do wonder who else could similarly master it. The ethereal opening, whistled and played simultaneously by the soloist above a submerged ensemble, inspired a stream of unfolding invention: the second movement like spooked Vivaldi full of sundry throwaway quotes; the third veiled by a pastoral glow; the fourth willowy and exotic; and a Finale requiring the SCO players also to sing, a denouement approaching Hollywood sentimentality.