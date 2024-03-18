Music review: SCO and Pekka Kuusisto, City Halls, Glasgow
The thread running through this bold, imaginative SCO programme was self-evident – music, much of it written recently, fundamentally dominated by lyrical inspiration. At its heart was the brilliantly versatile, not to say unorthodox, violinist/director Pekka Kuusisto leading the UK premieres of a bespoke, folk-inspired violin concerto by Anna Clyne, Times and Tides, and Helen Grimes’ captivating orchestral songs, It Will Be Spring Soon.
In broader terms, this outwardly-optimistic musical journey was often touched by shadowy, wafting melancholy. In Estonian Erkki-Sven Tüür’s strings-only opener The Lighthouse, for instance, pungent dissonance wrestled unnervingly with Tippett-like string cascades, a kind of grotesque, yet exhilarating, polyphonic neoclassicism.
A neat transitional duo interlude – Kuusisto (doubling on harmonium) joined by Scots fiddler Aidan O’Rourke for an impromptu folk set, introduced songs that would immediately remerge in Clyne’s five-movement concerto. If the stagecraft was a little clumsy – O’Rourke’s explanatory words thwarted by a dead microphone – the playing was deeply touching.
Then to Clyne’s strikingly original concerto, so precisely geared to Kuusisto’s musical idiosyncrasies – at one point playing banjo-style – you do wonder who else could similarly master it. The ethereal opening, whistled and played simultaneously by the soloist above a submerged ensemble, inspired a stream of unfolding invention: the second movement like spooked Vivaldi full of sundry throwaway quotes; the third veiled by a pastoral glow; the fourth willowy and exotic; and a Finale requiring the SCO players also to sing, a denouement approaching Hollywood sentimentality.
Grimes’ songs were equally invigorating, three Britten-like settings delivered with ravishing intensity and definition by soprano Ruby Hughes. Einojuhani Rautavaara’s Cantus Arcticus, an impressionistic instrumental soundscape from the 1970s shrouded in a cacophony of recorded birdsong, provided the perfect ending to a quirky evening.