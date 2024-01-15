This wide-ranging showcase of contemporary compositions from Sweden and Scotland set the scene for what promises to be a whole year of Nordic Musical Journeys, writes Ken Walton

RSNO’s Nordic Music Journeys, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall ****

Three short concerts, or one concert in three parts? It was possible to view Saturday’s Nordic Music Journeys either way. The focus was new music from Sweden and Scotland, two hour-long programmes by Swedish ensemble Gageego! spotlighting Swedish composers, responded to with a central one by the Scots-based Hebrides Ensemble showcasing the Scottish equivalent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To put it in further context, this event – a collaboration backed by the Swedish Composers’ Society (FST), the Swedish performing rights society (STIM) and the RSNO – was the first of several related performances happening throughout Scotland this year as a build-up to an late October / early November Nordic Days Festival in Glasgow. Curator Andy Saunders confirmed a further presence at Aberdeen’s Sound Festival, with representation also expected at other key events.

Gageego! of Sweden

Saturday was therefore something of a taster, and one that raised an intriguing question: is there a capacity for genuinely original thinking in the field of contemporary composition these days?

That was no more salient than in the electro-acoustic music dotted throughout these programmes. There’s something intrinsic in the vocabulary of the electronic music studio that still seems embedded in a mid-to-late 20th century sound world, lingering echoes from the pioneering achievements in the 1950s/60s of the BBC’s early radiophonic workshop.

Maybe that’s unfair, because inspirational ideas frequently emerged in some of Saturday’s electronic offerings. Glasgow-based Finn O’Hare’s ääni was particularly invigorating, transforming close-up sounds of ice melting into a compelling symphonic soundscape, cohesive and challenging. In the same Hebrides programme Fraser MacBeath’s Mar gum biodh an teine air do chraiceann (part of a larger Gaelic-inspired piece) played charmingly with sampled folk song.

Lars Bröndum’s Time’s Arrow, deliberately retro in its use of analogue technology, was intense but ultimately overstayed its welcome. Mirjam Telly’s Apparitions, mostly an excitable acoustically-spatial adventure, spent its duller moments resembling a full-on Scalextric race.

Yet it was in the live acoustic performances that the greatest consistency and originality emerged. Gageego!’s opening programme, under conductor Fredrik Burstedt, included Henrik Denerin’s Collide, a touching amalgam of grainy subtleties. Mika Pelo’s Abandoned, a tribute to “abandoned music philosophies” by the likes of Stockhausen and Crumb, paradoxically proved fresh and exhilarating.

If Gageeko!'s presentational style was a tad improvised, the Hebrides Ensemble responded with slicker continuity, from the gestural, glacial cello luminosity of Aileen Sweeney’s Siku to the kinetic fascination of Oliver Searle’s Harbour Dreams. Based on a letter by Lord Kelvin, Jane Stanley’s Lalla Rookh for speaker and natural horn recaptured the spirit of Britten, with its whooping horn acrobatics. Gemma MacGregor’s string trio Betrayal served up refreshingly conservative modernism, before the sensitive nuclear string writing of Fergus Hall’s Laig Beach and Rylan Gleave’s Heartstrings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad