The climax of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s sold-out concert featuring works by three English composers was Holst’s magnificent suite of tone poems, The Planets. It’s surprising to note that despite the veracity of the snare and kettle drum-driven clash of fighting armies in the explosive opener Mars, the Bringer of War, Holst wrote the work before the outbreak of the First World War. Conductor John Wilson brilliantly deployed his extra orchestral forces, including the organ, to evoke the terrifying sound of battle. By contrast, Venus, the Bringer of Peace was a landscape of swirling flutes and twinkling harps and celeste.

This enthralling performance underlined the distinct musical personalities of the subsequent planets with the offstage sopranos and altos of the RSNO Chorus adding an ethereal quality to the finale, Neptune, the Mystic. However the sense of otherworldliness promised in John Ireland’s The Forgotten Rite, especially given the composer’s interest in pagan magic and witchcraft, never materialised. More a dreamy pastorale, Wilson and the orchestra teased apart the gorgeous textures of this beautifully scored piece with its cosy horn tones and breezy strings.

The RSNO PIC: Chris Hart

