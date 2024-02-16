Music review: Roisin Murphy, Academy, Glasgow

Roisin Murphy (Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Roisin Murphy, Academy, Glasgow ****

It’s just like Roisin Murphy to make a spectacle of herself, revelling in the way she throws shapes as if on her own private dancefloor, yet knowing she has thousands watching her, willing her on and, when prompted, joining in.

Her latest show landed with drama – blinding lights and pounding drums resolving into the declamatory, squelchy funk of Pure Pleasure Seeker, a statement of intent by her previous band Moloko. Murphy, in effortlessly strong, seductive soul voice, was fully in control even when letting it all hang out, as reflected in her signature sculptural stage costumes.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this occasion, she favoured a twist on executive power dressing, pencil skirt and spiky heels with various outlandish embellishing pieces sourced from her Grace Jones-style mobile wardrobe department at the side of the stage. Business at the front, party at the back…but also party at the front and on top too, as she launched into the funky bleepology of Dear Miami and the orgasmic vocals of Simulation. Its Donna Summer-style machine music then gave way to a softer muzak-like number with tender, soulful delivery from Murphy.

The silky vocals and pumping techno backdrop of You Knew dovetailed into Moloko classic The Time Is Now and the soulful Something More, with Murphy rocking the funky funeral director look. The crowd needed no cue to take up the refrain of Sing It Back, which began with an extended four-pronged drumming fanfare from her excellent five-piece band before the lean funk guitar came in and the fiesta rhythm followed.