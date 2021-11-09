Music review: Mogwai, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Dominic Aitchison and Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai PIC: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mogwai, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow ****

Earlier this year, a mere quarter century into a career they could never have imagined would blossom as it has, Mogwai scored their first UK Number One album with As The Love Continues. A few weeks ago, it picked up the top accolade at the Scottish Album of the Year Awards, a double whammy of critical acclaim and commercial success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mogwai will happily take that recognition but the main order of business at this live comeback was to return to blowing the socks off their fanbase (while leaving their masks intact). The Royal Concert Hall may not initially appear to be the band’s natural environment but its acoustic sensitivities were ideal for a group who trade in dynamics and atmosphere.

Following a playful space ceilidh set from guests Pictish Trail, the Mogwai homecoming opened with the heartbeat pulse of Martin Bulloch’s drums and chiming piano chords from Barry Burns, before commencing the slow march towards the bowel-quaking noise for which they are known. However, this set was Mogwai in more ruminative mood, airing the melody, subtlety and variety of As the Love Continues.

The tough, tinny beat, vocoder vocals and whammy bar action of Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever sounded like a Caledonian Tornados, while the limpid, resonant piano on Dry Fantasy echoed the simplicity and purity of Kraftwerk. The stately, hypnotic power of It’s What I Want to Do, Mum was distilled Mogwai while yearning yet catchy vocal track Ritchie Sacramento has opened up new airplay avenues for the group.

There were some old traditions which had to be observed, not least an outing for traditional piledriver Mogwai Fear Satan with its Can-like calm before the impact. This fan favourite remains their ultimate quiet/loud excursion but the rest of the set demonstrated how much further Mogwai have travelled in recent years.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.