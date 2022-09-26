Music review: Madeleine Peyroux, Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Madeleine Peyroux PIC: Yann Orhan

At times, the sense of intimacy evoked by Madeleine Peyroux’s set felt out of balance with the huge space of the Usher Hall. Even onstage, she and her three supporting players on drums, double bass and grand piano were grouped in a tight unit which barely took up half the available space.

Occasionally, she seemed unsure of the audience’s response; at one point she introduced a song intended to “warm up… those of you who have cooled down”. She needn’t have been concerned though. The audience here had clearly had Peyroux in their life for a long time, with this Careless Love Forever tour celebrating her hugely successful 2004 breakthrough second album of the same name.

Rescheduled from last year’s Covid-cancelled date, the show gave a broad overview of a career which has comprised eight albums in total, although the distinctive cover version arrangements from Careless Love remain the French-American’s her stock-in-trade.

Here, she performed her tender signature version of Leonard Cohen’s Dance Me To The End Of Love, Bob Dylan’s You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go, Elliot Smith’s Between The Bars and the blues standard Careless Love itself, which she amusingly introduced as an exercise in musical contraception.