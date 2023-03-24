All Sections
Music review: Joesef, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

Performed in front of an enthusiastic capacity crowd, this was a compelling set from a young artist who knows exactly what he’s doing, writes David Pollock

By David Pollock
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:47 GMT

Joesef, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh ****

Joesef is having a moment right now. The mononymous Glaswegian singer has been building a reputation in his home country for several years, but this month’s debut album Permanent Damage has taken things to the next level.

After this date in Edinburgh, he and his band went into a two-night residency at the Barrowlands in Glasgow, demonstrating how much ticket-buying loyalty he’s managed to build. His Edinburgh show was packed-out, the largely young crowd cheering fiercely in support and singing along at all the right cues.

Joesef PIC: Nathan Dunphy
Among the plentiful fan favourites were the warm, soulful pop of East End Coast and the upbeat, hook-ridden Think That I Don't Need Your Love. Didn’t Know How (to Love You) swam on light disco energy, and the set-bookending album title track and the light-hearted, perfectly catchy All Good showed off their capacity as anthems worthy of larger stages.

With a high, soothing voice which sounds at odds with his regular, accented speaking tones, Joesef creates songs which perfectly suit his most attractive features as a singer. Just Come Home with Me Tonight’s soft, pulsing electronic rhythm, for example, and the driving AM rock of Moment demonstrate how, when the melodies aren't as sharp, the sonic precision of his voice works beautifully.

All the music here sounded lovelorn and lyrically bittersweet, even the songs you’d put on at a party, and there was a sharply personal edge too, in the moment when he recalled growing up with his mum and two brothers. “My dad was very abusive and died when I was young,” he said. “Speaking to my mum, she said it was a dark period in her life, but once she got through it The Sun is Up Forever.” All ears were on the aforementioned song after that.

He encored with a Style Council-esque solo on Loverboy, a pitch-perfect cover of Sister Sledge’s Thinking of You and the well-received closer Joe, finishing a compelling set from a young artist who knows exactly what he’s doing.

