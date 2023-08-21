Music review: Devo, Academy, Edinburgh

Heritage acts can be an uncertain proposition, often going through the motions for a last payday or, in extreme cases, massacring their own legacy with a substandard performance. However, the minute Devo took to the stage, it was instantly clear that this was going to be a first-class show.

It was 16 years since they’d last played in Scotland and half a century since they formed in Ohio, but the impressive set belied the fact that the founding members are now in their seventies.

Devo PIC: Jannica Honey

Moreover, their various side-hustles in advertising, music video direction and composing for TV ensure their fresh live sound is complemented by engaging video footage, well-honed stagecraft and – at the Academy – several costume changes.

Don’t Shoot (I’m A Man) set the tone for the night, demonstrating the band’s influence on the likes of LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip, although, judging by the energetic performance, Devo have had a more forgiving paper round than the young(er) pretenders.

A brief departure from the stage saw them return sporting their trademark lampshade hats and, as they embarked on a meaty version of Girl U Want, it was impossible not to feel a shiver of excitement.

Several songs later, another interlude was used to don yellow boilersuits to deliver an excellent version of Satisfaction, injected with a funky wa-wa sound which lifted it from the sparse studio recording.

Jocko Homo then set up some audience interaction as the crowd declared “We are Devo”, before Gates of Steel’s 1980s synth-rock attested to their New Wave tendencies.

The band reminded us of their theory of de-evolution and warned that this is currently happening in their home country, launching into Freedom Of Choice with the exhortation: “Use it or lose it”.