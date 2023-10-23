An impressive solo was never far away in this hometown launch gig for coro.alto’s debut album Bad With Names, writes Fiona Shepherd

“It's weird playing instrumental music to this many people in Glasgow,” remarked trombonist Liam Shortall at the hometown launch of Bad With Names, the debut album by his lithe jazz fusion combo corto.alto. Weird to him perhaps, less so to his engaged audience of fans, friends and well-wishers who recognise an exciting musical force when they hear it.

Shortall is a familiar face on the Glasgow jazz scene, a linchpin even. He may wonder at how far his band have come since their early (filmed) sessions at his Sauchiehall Street flat in 2019 but it is no surprise that he should attract fellow bandleaders, Fergus McCreadie and Graham Costello on keyboards and piano respectively, to such a dynamic outfit.

Liam Shortall, aka corto.alto PIC: Sophie Jouvenaar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their organic collision of styles was evident from the outset, with McCreadie’s aqueous keyboards married to a rough strident blast of brass from saxophonists Mateusz Sobieski and Harry Weir, and a solo from Shortall and jazzy psych guitar woven into the mix in the first five minutes.

From behind his hefty kit, Costello helmed a steamy stew; next a skittering rhythm gave way to a glistening jazz funk groove and a hot tenor sax solo from Weir. Shortall’s soulful, mournful trombone led the way on Not For Now and then it was Scottish Album of the Year Award winner McCreadie's chance to shine with the subtle athleticism of his playing.

An impressive solo was always around the corner, balanced out by intuitive ensemble playing. The mellow jazz funk vibe of xoxoxo gave way to a mesmeric layered solo from bassist Luca Pisanu, then a carnival-like break from Costello and tasty electric piano tones from McCreadie.