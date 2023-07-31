From The Proclaimers and James Yorkston to Niteworks and The Chair, this year's Cambridge Folk Festival had an exceptionally strong Scottish contingent, writes Fiona Shepherd

Cambridge Folk Festival, Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge *****

Like its northern cousin Celtic Connections, the Cambridge Folk Festival is a long-running broad church of global roots traditions, capable of holding both the hurdy gurdy electronica of Swedish duo Symbio, the stratospheric soprano of Californian indie folk singer/songwriter Jesca Hoop and a couple of rare sightings of hip-hop bands. “It’s all folk music,” as the compere said.

This year’s edition boasted an exceptionally strong Scottish contingent, from Shetland pianist Amy Laurenson via the reliable ceilidh attack of Breabach to the Glasgow-born Ayoub Sisters, scoring a Stage 2 hit with their chamber arrangements of traditional tunes, including from their own Egyptian Coptic heritage.

The Proclaimers PIC: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Caledonian soul man Blue Rose Code, aka Ross Wilson and full sultry band, opened the Main Stage on Friday, making one of numerous tributes to the late Sinead O'Connor over the weekend. Fife's finest James Yorkston paid his personal respects to his old pal, Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutcheson, in the fragrant company of Cardigans frontwoman Nina Persson.

The Proclaimers were hearty Friday night headliners, while Niteworks and The Chair faced off as Saturday night bill-toppers in an endorsement of their ability to bring the party.

Elsewhere, Eliza Carthy and Kate Rusby both celebrated 30 years as performers with effortless fusion style from their respective bands and Lady Blackbird brought stunning vocals and showgirl style to her jazz and blues set, ahead of her Edinburgh Festival appearance.