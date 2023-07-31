Cambridge Folk Festival, Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge *****
Like its northern cousin Celtic Connections, the Cambridge Folk Festival is a long-running broad church of global roots traditions, capable of holding both the hurdy gurdy electronica of Swedish duo Symbio, the stratospheric soprano of Californian indie folk singer/songwriter Jesca Hoop and a couple of rare sightings of hip-hop bands. “It’s all folk music,” as the compere said.
This year’s edition boasted an exceptionally strong Scottish contingent, from Shetland pianist Amy Laurenson via the reliable ceilidh attack of Breabach to the Glasgow-born Ayoub Sisters, scoring a Stage 2 hit with their chamber arrangements of traditional tunes, including from their own Egyptian Coptic heritage.
Caledonian soul man Blue Rose Code, aka Ross Wilson and full sultry band, opened the Main Stage on Friday, making one of numerous tributes to the late Sinead O'Connor over the weekend. Fife's finest James Yorkston paid his personal respects to his old pal, Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutcheson, in the fragrant company of Cardigans frontwoman Nina Persson.
The Proclaimers were hearty Friday night headliners, while Niteworks and The Chair faced off as Saturday night bill-toppers in an endorsement of their ability to bring the party.
Elsewhere, Eliza Carthy and Kate Rusby both celebrated 30 years as performers with effortless fusion style from their respective bands and Lady Blackbird brought stunning vocals and showgirl style to her jazz and blues set, ahead of her Edinburgh Festival appearance.
The brilliant Arrested Development dispensed the right medicine with their all-out soul, funk and hip-hop celebration of hope, while New York’s Gangstagrass combined rap and bluegrass, walking the line between novel and novelty. In a weekend of highlights, Rufus Wainwright edged it with his wide-ranging celebration of his folk roots, including a glorious Mamas and the Papas cover. It really is all folk music.