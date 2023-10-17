Baxter Dury, QMU, Glasgow ****

Unlikely though it may seem, it has taken Glasgow a while to truly fall for the manifest charms of Baxter Dury, a man of crumpled style, effortless charisma and deceptively eclectic musical tastes, almost certainly stoked by his atypical upbringing as the son of Ian Dury. But we’re here now in droves, Jimmy-come-latelys offering a big bear hug of a reception to this talented performer. The feeling is mutual, with Dury high on the energy from the sold-out audience, practising his geezer tai chi moves and declaring his love at indecently regular intervals.

He's got his daddy's timbre, in case you were wondering – a rough, raspy, shouty delivery which was considerably leavened by the soothing chanson vocals of Madelaine Hart, who handled most of the melodic hooklines with impeccable sangfroid and a touch of harmonic multi-tracking and pitchshifting. Dury Jr is also an economical storyteller, able to conjure evocative scenes with just a few lyrical strokes: “who am I mummy? who am I daddy?” from set intro So Much Money intimating a world of disorientation.

Baxter Dury's songs are short and appear simple but are beautifully, imaginatively arranged

