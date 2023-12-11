Music review: Arab Strap, Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

Marking the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album Philophobia, this Saint Luke’s show from Arab Strap also comprised newer material and fan favourites, writes Fiona Shepherd

Arab Strap, Saint Luke’s, Glasgow ****

With Aidan Moffat’s lurgy-induced voice problems at bay, Arab Strap “quietly celebrated” the 25th anniversary of their second album Philophobia with a prescription drug-fuelled set. Philophobia means “fear of love"; for Moffat this is “a sad album about being a dick”. It also features an arresting opening line and various lyrically explicit reasons why his own kids were barred from the gig.

Moffat’s candid chronicling is part of the attraction. The droll narration of New Birds elicited snickers of recognition around an encounter with an ex, now with added years of grizzled experience. But Malcolm Middleton's burnished, almost sorrowful guitar playing told a story in its own right, the minor chord at the end of Packs of Three intimating that the situation was unresolved.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arab Strap PIC: Kat Gollack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These were stripped back, at times hypnotic, arrangements, though Here We Go was fleshed out with backing beats and a psychedelic, almost Gothic guitar line with shades of The Cure. With no additional band members, Moffat was left to stroke a cymbal, play desolate melodica or add a martial tom to The Night Before the Funeral, the last hurrah before things got seriously downbeat. “Nearly at the end,” he assured the rapt fans.

Happier times lay ahead. Now in their fifties, Arab Strap make (sort of) dance music. Their cleansing encore included two tracks from most recent album As Days Get Dark (with another on the way in 2024).

The comparatively funky Turning of Our Bones merited the use of mirrorball lighting while Fable of the Urban Fox featured what can only be described as a Boney M-style string sample.