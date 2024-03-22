Almost Nothing, Stereo, Glasgow ***

The Almost Nothing project, reported Idlewild singer and prolific solo artist Roddy Woomble from the Stereo stage, is a hangover from the days of lockdown-era remote working, which he rechristened to differentiate it from other work he’s released.

“That was probably a mistake,” he noted, to laughter from the crowd – actually a pretty healthy audience for this compact, subterranean space. Yet they got the joke about brand recognition being all-important when it comes to selling gig tickets, from a guy who’s no stranger to filling concert halls with his other band.

The minimal stage arrangement is built mostly around Woomble’s vocal and the keyboards and electronics of fellow Idlewild member Andrew Mitchell, aka visionary cross-genre producer Andrew Wasylyk. The pair faced one another onstage, with occasional guitar contributions from either Mitchell or London-based producer Le Junk.

Last year’s debut album formed the majority and the heart of the set, and some of these songs – including the lounge-sounding easy listening of Dialogue Trails and the synthetic balladry of If Not Tomorrow – were merely pleasing. Others, however, worked really well on the live stage, including the tight, Abbaesque groove of Returning Shadows, the Balearic quasi-house of Better Than You Belong and the breezy, bittersweet sunshine pop of Anything Whatever.

Given the extent of Woomble’s back catalogue, the set-padding was for many the highlight, including stripped back versions of his own Every Line of a Long Moment and My Secret is My Silence, and Idlewild’s I'm Happy to Be Here Tonight and The Remote Part.