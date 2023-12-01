A communal ball was had by all as Admiral Fallow performed their 2010 debut album Boots Met My Face in its entirety, writes Paul Whitelaw

Admiral Fallow, King Tut’s, Glasgow ****

Originally released in 2010, Admiral Fallow’s debut album Boots Met My Face is a fondly-regarded cult artefact. It’s just been re-released on vinyl, hence this sold-out show – the first of two held over consecutive nights – in which they played it in its entirety.

Lead singer-songwriter Louis Abbott seemed quite nervous at first, possibly because the prospect of recreating the delicate chamber-pop meets post-rock tumult of the album on stage with as much accuracy as possible is rather daunting.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admiral Fallow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He needn’t have worried. With the core quintet augmented by cello, viola, clarinet, trumpet and trombone players, they pulled it off beautifully. It was rather sweet watching Abbott and co breaking into smiles when it became clear that the experiment had worked. The crowd sang every rapturously received song right back at them. A communal ball was had by all.

Abbott, who sings affectingly in his own Scottish accent, is a fine and thoughtful songwriter. The band, which includes the gifted multi-instrumentalist Sarah Hayes, craft dynamic folk, jazz and experimental rock arrangements around his starkly introspective yet occasionally buoyant/sardonic ruminations.

The results are often thrilling – during the exultant climax of Bomb Through the Town, in which strings, woodwind and Hayes’ flute ascend amidst a barrage of guitar noise, I was moved to write “Post-rock Astral Weeks” in my notes.