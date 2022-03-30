Murrayfield to host Edinburgh International Festival opener as event embraces acrobatics, hip hop and techno

One-off free events will bookend the farewell programme of director Fergus Linehan, which will also feature a reimagined version of The Jungle Book, a Robert Burns-inspired dance show, a seaon of shows exploring issues involving refugees and migration, and a major showcase of Australian culture.

Techno trailblazer Jeff Mills, electronica producer Jon Hopkins, jazz legend Herbie Handock, New York rapper Princess Nokia, spoken word star Kae Tempest, Hollywood and Broadway star Alan Cumming, and newly-appointed EIF director Nicola Benedetti will also star in the first full-scale festival in three years.

However the EIF’s long-running fireworks concert, which was first staged 40 years ago, has fallen victim to the Covid pandemic.

Mr Linehan insisted the move was unrelated to a drive to cut the environmental impact of the festival, which has scaled back the number of acts and companies performing one-off concerts and shows.

He has blamed uncertainty about the event being able to go ahead when a decision had to be made last year.

Music, theatre, dance, circus and a lighting display will transform Murrayfield for opening event Macro, which will see Australian circus and dance theatre artists collaborate with Scottish performers, including Argyll fiddler Aidan O’Rourke, Skye piper Brighde Chaimbeaul, Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes and the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

The festival will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a free “thank you” concert by The Philadelphia Orchestra, one of several groups offered a festival residency under plans to make the event more sustainable.

The location for the afternoon concert, which also honour people involved in efforts to cope with the pandemic, has not been decided yet amid ongoing uncertainty over the use of Princes Street Gardens for large-scale events.

However the festival will be returning to Leith Theatre, the Usher Hall, the Queen’s Hall and the King’s Theatre after the 2021 event was largely staged outdoors.

One of its main theatre shows will be staged in spaces around Leith Academy by Grid Iron, the Edinburgh-based company which has previously created work in Edinburgh Airport, a Princes Street department store and an underground street beneath the Old Town. Pupils will help put on the promenade production Muster Station: Leith, which will focus on the impact of a community suddenly plunged into crisis.

The music line-up at Leith Theatre, the historic venue revived in the festival in recent years, will play host to Mills, Tempest and Princess Nokia, along with French-Cuban twins Ibeyi, London jazz quartet Sons of Kemet, Romanian folk outfit Taraf de Caliu, Skye electronica outfit Niteworks and Falkirk’s indie-rock favourites Arab Strap.

The Edinburgh International Festival will open this year with Macro, a spectacular night-time dance, theatre, acrobatics and music event at Murrayfield.

Major Scottish productions include a revival of Liz Lochhead’s celebrated version of the ancient Greek play Medea, with Glasgow performer, writer and director Adura Onashile taking on the lead role, the world premiere of a new Scottish Ballet production, Coppélia, which will explore the world of artificial intelligence and modern-day obsessions with technology, and dance-theatre show Burn, which will see Alan Cumming challenge the “biscuit tin” image of Robert Burns.

Other highlights include the return of dance choreographer Akram Khan, with a retelling of Mowgli’s adventures in Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale The Jungle Book, and Australian theatre-maker

Julia Hales’ show You Know We Belong Together, which is inspired by her love of the soap opera Home and Away and her belief that performers with Down Syndrome are under-represented on stage and screen.

Mr Linehan said the festival had decided against reviving the fireworks concert late last year due to uncertainty at the time over the impact of the new Covid variant on this year’s event.

He added: “It was essentially a pandemic thing. The main things were the planning trajectory and the amount of logistics involved.

“Given where things were at (with Covid) a few months ago, we wouldn’t have been able to commit to it. We had to make that decision before Christmas.

"It’s not just a case of setting some fireworks off, it’s a much more complex event than that. The one thing that goes if there is any kind of wobble in terms of the pandemic is an event with 200,000 people at it.

"The sustainability question is an issue, but it didn’t really arise this year. Personally, I really love the fireworks and I know lots of people do.

"But I know other people have got challenges with it. It’s a good moment to have a discussion about whether to do it when we have got the all-clear to do it and also whether the castle is the place where it’s always going to be. It’s a question of whether or not people feel the environmental impact is inappropriate.

“There are really complicated technical issues over roads, loading and stages that need cranes that we’re working through, as we’d like to do something in the gardens this year. It’s one of the preferred locations for the free concert on the final weekend, but we’ve not got permission to use the gardens yet.”

Mr Linehan said more than 15,000 tickets would be given away for the opening night event at Murrayfield, which will be staged three years after nearby Tynecastle Park played host to the festival curtainraiser.

He added: “It will be a performance somewhere between dance, acrobatics, theatre and choral singing. It will be a completely different event to anything we’ve ever done before in a completely new venue for us.

"Some of the audience will be on the pitch but most will be in one of the corners of the stadium. We were incredibly lucky with the weather when we did an event at Tynecastle. We want to make sure as many people as possible are under cover at Murrayfield.”

