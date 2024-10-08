MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift leads the nominations again ahead of Manchester ceremony - full list of nominees
- Taylor Swift once again dominates the nominations for the MTV European Music Awards 2024.
- The event, scheduled to take place in Manchester on November 10 2024, also sees nominations for Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and The Last Dinner Party.
- Here’s the full list of nominees - including a rather conspicuous absence of Taylor Swift for one category.
The MTV European Music Awards 2024 is set to take place in Manchester on November 10 2024, and almost a month away the full list of nominees have been announced.
No surprises that Taylor Swift once again leads the nominations, as The Tortured Poets Department megastar is up for six awards, including Best Video, Best Artist and Best Collaboration for her song with Post Malone, Fortnight.
But no nomination for Swift in the all important Best Song category, with Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenterand Billie Eilish vying for the award against Benson Boone, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé.
The meteoric rise of Chappell Roan, whether she likes it or not, has also seen her nominated for the Best New Artist award alongside Mercury Prize nominated British act The Last Dinner Party.
Though the group were strangely omitted from the regional based awards, with the Best UK and Ireland Artist being vied for by Central Cee, Charli xcx, Chase & Status, Dua Lipa, Hozier and RAYE.
Here’s the full list of nominees, alongside how to attend the MTV European Music Awards live when it arrives at the Co-op Live in Manchester next month.
MTV European Music Awards 2024 - full list of nominees
Best Song
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
- Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Video
- Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
- Charli xcx - 360
- Eminem - Houdini
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Artist
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Post Malone
- RAYE
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
- Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
- Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
- LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
- Peso Pluma, Anitta - BELLAKEO
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best New Artist
- Ayra Starr
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- LE SSERAFIM
- Teddy Swims
- The Last Dinner Party
- Tyla
Best Pop
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
Best Rock
- Bon Jovi
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Kings of Leon
- Lenny Kravitz
- Liam Gallagher
- The Killers
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Shakira
Best K-Pop
- Jimin
- Jung Kook
- LE SSERAFIM
- LISA
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
Best Alternative
- Fontaines D.C.
- Hozier
- Imagine Dragons
- Lana Del Rey
- Twenty One Pilots
- YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Disclosure
- DJ Snake
- Fred Again..
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Hip-Hop
- Central Cee
- Eminem
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Best R&B
- Kehlani
- SZA
- Tinashe
- Tyla
- USHER
- Victoria Monét
Best Live Act
- Adele
- Coldplay
- Doja Cat
- RAYE
- Taylor Swift
- Travis Scott
Best Push
- Ayra Starr
- Chappell Roan
- Coco Jones
- Flyana Boss
- Jessie Murph
- Laufey
- LE SSERAFIM
- Mark Ambor
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- The Warning
- Victoria Monét
Biggest Fans Award
- Anitta
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Charli xcx
- Katy Perry
- LISA
- Nicki Minaj
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shawn Mendes
- Taylor Swift
Best UK & Ireland Act
- Central Cee
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Dua Lipa
- Hozier
- RAYE
Can I still get tickets to attend the MTV EMAs 2024 in Manchester?
You can - as the tickets have not been released as of yet. But for your chance to attend the MTV EMAs 2024 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, you can register your interest over at the Co-op Live website.
Do you think Taylor Swift will once again reign supreme at the MTV EMAs this year or do you think another upstart pop artist will dethrone her? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.