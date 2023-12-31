More than 50,000 revellers descend on Edinburgh city centre for sell-out Hogmanay celebrations

University students from Japan during Edinburgh''s Hogmanay celebrations. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations were declared a sell-out as tens of thousands of revellers flocked to the city centre.

The last of around 50,000 tickets for the main street party and open-air concert in Princes Street Gardens were snapped up by early afternoon.

Four days of events are being staged in the heart of the Scottish capital for the first time since 2010-11 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hogmanay festival.

Brandon Fernandes with partner Tylo Verreynne, from Glasgow, during Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The event, which is jointly produced by Unique Events and Assembly Festival on behalf of the city council, had pre-sold tickets in more than 60 countries this year.

The countdown to the bells began in the Assembly Rooms, which hosted a family-friendly Bairns New Year Revels event, ahead of a four-hour party at the venue over midnight.

Britpop giants Pulp were headline the 10,000-capacity Concert in the Gardens, while the 40,000 capacity street party includes a “silent disco” zone and performances from the Kinnaris Quintet and Elephant Sessions.

The Royal Mile, which was outside the main jall-ticket arena, was also thronged with revellers in the run-up to the bells.

(left to right) Sisters Sophia Strang, 9, and Scarlett Strang, 10, during the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Truck driver Andrew Warring, 57, travelled from Cornwall with his wife Sara to join the festivities.

He said: “I’ve been to Edinburgh loads of times before, delivering fruit and vegetables, but Sarah had never been to Scotland at all before so we decided to come for Hogmanay.

"We're staying for a few days in the Grassmarket and are really just here to soak up the atmosphere. We’re really just trying to take everything in. It’s been fantastic so far.”

Medical student Carlotta Mancini and space engineer Alessandri Loperfiedo, from Barga, in Italy, decided to kick off a week-long holiday in Scotland at Edinburgh’s new year celebrations.

Jarvis Cocker's band Pulp are headlining Edinburgh's 30th anniversary Hogmanay celebrations this year. Picture: Chris Pizzello

Ms Mancini, 25, said: “We didn’t really know there was a festival or a street party on in Edinburgh before we arrived in Scotland, but decided to get tickets right away when we found out.”

Ms Loperfiedo, 25, said: “We got here in time for the torchlight procession, which created a really good atmosphere, even though it was freezing. We are more prepared for the weather tonight!”

Omkar Desai, 29, originally from India but now living in Paisley, said: “I’ve been to Edinburgh a lot but really wanted to come here for Hogmanay to show my friends around as they’ve never been here before.

"The city has a very different vibe. It almost feels like an old Disney movie, it is all lit up for Christmas and the most important thing is that the people are so friendly here."I was in London for new year’s even, but lots of friends of mine came to Edinburgh last year and really recommended it. The atmosphere has been great so far and it’s not even been raining.”

Two days of events were held in Princes Street Gardens for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival.

IT worker Rachel Kennedy, 22, who travelled with two friends from Kildare, Ireland, for the festivities, said: “We’re decided to book for the Silent Disco at the street party – it sounded like a fun way to really get the party started.

"The atmosphere has been great. There does seem to be more tourists than Scottish people, but everyone is in a good mood and really excited.”Speaking after the main events were declared a sell-out, Unique Events director Al Thomson said: “To have 50,000 people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company, and one of the best fireworks displays in the world – there's no better way to start the new year.

“We started things off right with the torchlight procession on Friday, where we saw 20,000 people come together to shine a light on homelessness, raising money for our charity partner Social Bite.

“This is just the perfect end to the year and the best way to celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.”

The festival, which began on Friday with a torchlight procession through the city centre, also included a Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens on Saturday, featuring Bjorn Again and Fringe favourites Massaoke.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival, which was valued at more than £48.5m for the economy last year, is expected to attract an overall audience of 85,000 over its four days.

The New Year’s Day programme features around six hours of free entertainment in venues across the Old and New Towns, including St Giles’ Cathedral, Greyfriars Kirk, the Virgin Hotel, the Assembly Rooms, the Fruitmarket Gallery and the St Andrew Square Spiegeltent.