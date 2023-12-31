More than 50,000 revellers bring in 2024 in Edinburgh at sell-out Hogmanay celebrations

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Hotel during Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

More than 50,000 revellers descended on Edinburgh city centre after the city’s major events were declared a sell-out in their 30th anniversary year.

A two-hour show from headliners Pulp, an extended fireworks spectular at midnight and a mass ‘silent disco’ zone were among the highlights of the Scottish capital’s celebrations.

The last tickets for the main street party and an open-air concert in Princes Street Gardens were snapped up by early afternoon after a late rush and a good weather forecast for the festivities.

Jarvis Cocker's band Pulp headlined Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

Four days of Hogmanay events are being staged in the heart of the Scottish capital for the first time since 2010-11 to mark the 30th anniversary of the world-famous festival.

The event, which is jointly produced by Unique Events and Assembly Festival on behalf of the city council, had pre-sold tickets in more than 60 countries this year.

The countdown to the bells began in the Assembly Rooms, which hosted a family-friendly Bairns New Year Revels event, ahead of a four-hour party at the venue over midnight.

Britpop giants Pulp headlined the 10,000-capacity Concert in the Gardens, while the 40,000 capacity street party included performances from the Kinnaris Quintet and Elephant Sessions.

A series of fireworks displays were held in the run-up to midnight at Edinburgh's Hogmanay party. Picture: Scott Louden

The Royal Mile, which was outside the main all-ticket arena on and around Princes Street, was also thronged with revellers in the run-up to the bells.

Truck driver Andrew Warring, 57, travelled from Cornwall with his wife Sarah to join the festivities.

He said: “I’ve been to Edinburgh loads of times before, delivering fruit and vegetables, but Sarah had never been to Scotland at all before so we decided to come for Hogmanay.

"We're staying for a few days in the Grassmarket and are really just here to soak up the atmosphere. We’re really just trying to take everything in. It’s been fantastic so far.”

Medical student Carlotta Mancini and space engineer Alessandri Loperfiedo, from Barga, in Italy, decided to kick off a week-long holiday in Scotland at Edinburgh’s new year celebrations.

Ms Mancini, 25, said: “We didn’t really know there was a festival or a street party on in Edinburgh before we arrived in Scotland, but decided to get tickets right away when we found out.”

Ms Loperfiedo, 25, said: “We got here in time for the torchlight procession, which created a really good atmosphere, even though it was freezing. We are more prepared for the weather tonight!”

Omkar Desai, 29, originally from India but now living in Paisley, said: “I’ve been to Edinburgh a lot but really wanted to come here for Hogmanay to show my friends around as they’ve never been here before.

University students from Japan during Edinburgh''s Hogmanay celebrations. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"The city has a very different vibe. It almost feels like an old Disney movie, it is all lit up for Christmas and the most important thing is that the people are so friendly here.

"I was in London for new year’s eve last year, but lots of friends of mine came to Edinburgh and really recommended it. The atmosphere has been great so far and it’s not even been raining.”

IT worker Rachel Kennedy, 22, who travelled with two friends from Kildare, Ireland, for the festivities, said: “We’re decided to book for the Silent Disco at the street party – it sounded like a fun way to really get the party started.

"The atmosphere has been great. There does seem to be more tourists than Scottish people, but everyone is in a good mood and really excited.”

Shae Tang, 25, and Joyce Zhang, 23, who are originally from China, travelled north to Edinburgh from Leeds, where they are both studying.

Ms Tang said: “The people here have been so nice, very friendly and easygoing. Everyone has been really helpful. The only problem has been that it’s so cold in Edinburgh!”

Brandon Fernandes with partner Tylo Verreynne, from Glasgow, during Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Newlyweds Zin Zia, 26, and Summer Zia, 29, travelled through from Glasgow for the night to take in the festivities.

He said: “Edinburgh is very well known as a hotspot to bring in the bells, with lots of fireworks. We don’t have tickets for the street party but we’re going to try to get as close as possible to the castle to see the fireworks.”

Spanish visitor Xavi Hernandez, 58, said: “We have heard a lot in Spain about what it is like to spend Christmas and Hogmanay in Edinburgh and we’ve been enjoying the city too much already!

"The architecture and the ambience of the city have been really nice so far, but the main objective for us is to see the fireworks.”

Speaking after the event had drawn to a close at 1am, Unique and Assembly directors Al Thomson and Dani Rae said: “What a spectacular way to bring in 2024 and celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. A perfect night of incredible music, energetic Ceilidh dancing, a rousing Auld Lang Syne, and one of the best firework displays ever seen from Edinburgh Castle. We’d like to thank everyone who joined the party and made it a special night for all involved. Here’s to the next 30 years.”

Council leader Cammy Day said: “Once again, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been a huge success and lived up to their world-renowned reputation.

“Seeing the fantastic fireworks display illuminate our capital city and ring in 2024 was a proud and joyous moment for myself and the 50,000 others who attended from far and wide. “We saw some fantastic events take place successfully, culminating in Pulp seeing us into 2024 with a performance for the ages.”

The Hogmanay festival, which began on Friday with a torchlight procession through the city centre, also included a Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens on Saturday, featuring Bjorn Again and Fringe favourites Massaoke.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival, which was valued at more than £48.5m for the economy last year, is expected to attract an overall audience of 85,000 over its four days.

The New Year’s Day programme features around six hours of free entertainment in venues across the Old and New Towns, including St Giles’ Cathedral, Greyfriars Kirk, the Virgin Hotel, the Assembly Rooms, the Fruitmarket Gallery and the St Andrew Square Spiegeltent.