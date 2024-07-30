Michael Pedersen 'elated and electrified' after being lined up as Edinburgh's next poet laureate

Portobello poet has published three collections to date

An award-winning poet and author who has staged events with the likes of Alan Cumming, Irvine Welsh, and Val McDermid, is set to become the new poet laureate for Scotland’s capital city.

Michael Pedersen, one of the rising stars of Edinburgh’s literary scene in recent years, has been lined up to take over from the poet, playwright and performer Hannah Lavery as the city’s Makar.

Mr Pedersen is expected to take on the new role in October as he also begins his first year as writer in residence at Edinburgh University, where he is following in the footsteps of Jenni Fagan, Liz Lochhead and Sorley Maclean.

The former Portobello High School pupil will be the seventh poet to be appointed Edinburgh Makar since the post was created more than 20 years ago. Stewart Conn, Valerie Gillies, Ron Butlin, Christine De Luca and Alan Spence all held the post before Ms Lavery took on the role in 2021.

Mr Pedersen made a huge impact on Edinburgh’s art scene with fellow poet Kevin Williamson thanks to the live shows the pair staged under the Neu! Reekie! banner. Guests included Tom Leonard, Alasdair Gray, Linton Kwesi Johnson, Young Fathers, Charlotte Church and Bill Drummond.

Mr Pedersen, who published his first poetry collection in 2013, collaborated with the late Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison on a second collection, Oyster. Their friendship inspired Mr Pedersen’s non-fiction book Boy Friends, an exploration of male friendship and grief that he wrote following the death of the singer-songwriter.

His third collection, The Cat Prince & Other Poems, was published last year, shortly before he was unveiled as Edinburgh University’s writer in residence.

Poet and author Michael Pedersen.

The Edinburgh UNESCO City of Literature Trust, the Scottish Poetry Library, the Scottish Centre of PEN International, the Saltire Society, Edinburgh City Council’s culture service and Lavery herself were involved in the selection of Pedersen, whose appointment is expected to be approved by councillors next week.

Pedersen said: “Finding myself as Edinburgh’s new Makar is a thrill supreme.

"From Parson’s Green Primary to Portobello High School, from years of running literary events with Neu! Reekie! to finding myself as the current writer in residence at Edinburgh Uni, I’ve been married to poetry throughout.

“I’ve published three collections over a 10-year period and feel like I’m only getting started.

"Edinburgh is one of the world’s foremost poetry cities, and I’m elated and electrified to be setting off fireworks (hopefully conceptually and literally) for both these bastions of beauty.

"I told my granny first, then my ma, the rest will follow. Long live love and poetry and Edina.”

Val Walker, culture convener at the city council, said: “I would like to thank Hannah Lavery as our outgoing Edinburgh Makar for her generous contribution to the cultural life of Edinburgh.

"Hannah has been an enthusiastic and hardworking advocate for poetry and the written word, engaging with a diverse range of people in many different settings including community writing groups, cultural organisations, theatres and festivals, contemporary poets and dramatists, and our museums and galleries team.

“I’m very much looking forward to welcoming Michael Pedersen into the role. His work is honest, fearless and witty with a strong focus on mental health and friendship.