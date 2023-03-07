One of the biggest names in rock are preparing to release their 11th studio album and have a special treat for fans.

Metallica's eagerly-awaited new album will be out in April.

‘72 Season’s’ will be Metallica’s first album proper since 2016’s ‘Hardwired... to Self-Destruct’ and with a global tour also upcoming, fans will be looking forward to hearing the new tracks.

The album will drop on Friday, April 14, but a number of special ‘listening parties’ will offer a sneak preview the day before, including videos to go along with each of the 12 tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know to become one of the first to hear what the band have been up to since staring work on the record in 2019.

When are the listening parties being held?

All of the listening parties will take place on Thursday, April 12. The screenings start from 7pm.

’72 Seasons’ will be aired in surround sound exclusively for cinema audiences and there will also be commentary from the band about the songs – including first single ‘Screaming Suicide’ and recording process.

What Scottish cinemas are taking part?

Here are all the Scottish cinemas who will be hosting listening parties, along with the time they will start.

Arc Cinema, Peterhead – 7.30pm

Vue Aberdeen – 7pm

Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square – 7.30pm

Vue Inverness – 7pm

Odeon Dundee – 7pm

Odeon Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird – 7pm

Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal – 7pm

Vue Edinburgh Omni Centre – 7pm

The Cameo, Edinburgh – 7pm

Cineworld Edinburgh – 7.30pm

Odeon Dunfermline – 7pm

Vue Livingston – 7pm

Cineworld Falkirk – 7.30pm

Vue Stirling – 7pm

Odeon Kilmarnock – 7pm

Vue Hamilton – 7pm

Showcase Glasgow – 7pm

Showcase Paisley – 7pm

Vue Glasgow Fort – 7pm

Cineworld Glasgow Silverburn – 7.30pm

Odeon Braehead – 7pm

Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street – 7.30pm

Odeon Glasgow Quay – 7pm

How do I get tickets?

Tickets, starting at around £20, are available to buy here.

What's the tracklisting for the new album?

Here are the 12 tracks you will hear at the listening parties:

72 Seasons

Shadows Follow

Screaming Suicide

Sleepwalk My Life Away

You Must Burn!

Lux Æterna

Crown of Barbed Wire

Chasing Light

If Darkness Had a Son

Too Far Gone?

Room of Mirrors