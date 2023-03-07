‘72 Season’s’ will be Metallica’s first album proper since 2016’s ‘Hardwired... to Self-Destruct’ and with a global tour also upcoming, fans will be looking forward to hearing the new tracks.
The album will drop on Friday, April 14, but a number of special ‘listening parties’ will offer a sneak preview the day before, including videos to go along with each of the 12 tracks.
Here’s everything you need to know to become one of the first to hear what the band have been up to since staring work on the record in 2019.
When are the listening parties being held?
All of the listening parties will take place on Thursday, April 12. The screenings start from 7pm.
’72 Seasons’ will be aired in surround sound exclusively for cinema audiences and there will also be commentary from the band about the songs – including first single ‘Screaming Suicide’ and recording process.
What Scottish cinemas are taking part?
Here are all the Scottish cinemas who will be hosting listening parties, along with the time they will start.
Arc Cinema, Peterhead – 7.30pm
Vue Aberdeen – 7pm
Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square – 7.30pm
Vue Inverness – 7pm
Odeon Dundee – 7pm
Odeon Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird – 7pm
Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal – 7pm
Vue Edinburgh Omni Centre – 7pm
The Cameo, Edinburgh – 7pm
Cineworld Edinburgh – 7.30pm
Odeon Dunfermline – 7pm
Vue Livingston – 7pm
Cineworld Falkirk – 7.30pm
Vue Stirling – 7pm
Odeon Kilmarnock – 7pm
Vue Hamilton – 7pm
Showcase Glasgow – 7pm
Showcase Paisley – 7pm
Vue Glasgow Fort – 7pm
Cineworld Glasgow Silverburn – 7.30pm
Odeon Braehead – 7pm
Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street – 7.30pm
Odeon Glasgow Quay – 7pm
How do I get tickets?
What's the tracklisting for the new album?
Here are the 12 tracks you will hear at the listening parties:
72 Seasons
Shadows Follow
Screaming Suicide
Sleepwalk My Life Away
You Must Burn!
Lux Æterna
Crown of Barbed Wire
Chasing Light
If Darkness Had a Son
Too Far Gone?
Room of Mirrors
Inamorata