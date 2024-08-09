Bookmakers make early calls as to who’s the favourite for the Mercury Prize in 2024

It’s one month until the announcement of the 2024 Mercury Prize winner (September 2024)

This year’s shortlist includes The Last Dinner Party, Ghetts and Charli XCX vying for the prize

But who is the bookies’ favourite one month removed until the ceremony takes place?

There’s also news for fans who are looking to attend this year’s event in person - and not good news…

Could the “Brat” summer extend into the Autumn months? That’s the feeling that bookies have ahead of the Mercury Prize 2024, being announced next month (September 2024).

With all 12 of this year’s finalists having been announced by Tom Ravenscroft on BBC 6 Music in late July, the records were chosen by an independent judging panel and recognise artistic achievement across a range of genres rather than their chart success.

Albums by British and Irish artists with a UK release date between July 15, 2023 and July 12, 2024 are eligible for the 2024 Prize, leading to some albums just missing out on the longlist this year.

So, who is the early favourite to win the Mercury Prize in 2024? Some bookies’ have already decided for you, and it’s clear one person’s “bratty” summer is set to continue.

Who is the favourite to win the Mercury Prize 2024?

Charli XCX’s “Brat” is the early favourite to win the Mercury Prize this year, according to the aggregated betting odds collated by Oddschecker. Her album has the odds currently in her favour at 2/1, with the closest competitor coming in at 4/1 with The Last Dinner Party’s “Prelude to Ecstasy.”

Those a little more daring though might want to look at taking a punt on CMAT or Nia Archives - both are not considered heavy favourites but knowing the Mercury prides itself on eschewing at times chart success in favour of the album as an artform, they may prove to be dark horses this year.

Current Mercury Prize 2024 betting odds

Charli XCX - “Brat” (2/1)

The Last Dinner Party - “Prelude To Ecstasy” (4/1)

English Teacher - “This Could Be Texas” (11/2)

Nia Archives - “Silence is Loud” (15/2)

Corinne Bailey Rae - “Black Rainbows” (8/1)

CMAT - “Crazymad, For Me” (9/1)

Cat Burns - “Early Twenties” (10/1)

Ghetts - “On Purpose, With Purpose” (11/10)

Beth Gibbons - “Lives Outgrown” (14/1)

Corto.alto - “Bad With Names” (16/1)

Barry Can’t Swim - “When Will We Land?” (16/1)

Berwyn - “Who Am I” (16/1)

Can I attend this year’s Mercury Prize ceremony?

Sadly, this year’s event has omitted a live performance element in favour of promotional activity through both the BBC and online channels.

As reported by Music Week, “organisers have confirmed that the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize has been dropped in favour of “other extensive promotional activity”.

“There will be no ticketed public event for the Mercury Prize for the first time in its 32-year history. In recent years it has been staged at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.”

In a statement about the move away from a live, public attending ceremony, Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of the BPI - the home to the Mercury Prize - explained the prize’s attempt to cast their net wider in terms of audience reach in 2024.

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with our long-term partner BBC Music to promote the Prize across its networks, including its national broadcast and digital channels, to ensure the greatest possible impact and profile as part of a wider campaign to support the artists who produced the 12 albums of the year.”