Martin Compston, Jack Lowden, Alan Cumming, Lulu and Armando Iannucci to head down red carpet in Glasgow

Martin Compston will appear at the Glasgow Film Festival next month.

Compston will be recalling his feature film debut at a 20th anniversary screening of Sweet Sixteen, when he starred in Ken Loach's drama about a Scottish teenager from a troubled background.

The cast and crew of the film – which Loach made in Greenock, Port Glasgow and Gourock – are expected to be reunited with Compston at the event.

Lowden will be starring with Peter Capaldi in Benediction, a new drama exploring the impact of the First World War on poet Siegfried Sassoon, who will be portrayed by actors at different stages in his life.

Cumming and Lulu will join actress Dawn Steele at the launch of director Jono McLeod’s new drama-documentary on notorious Scottish imposter “Brandon Lee.”

Cumming appears in the film lip-synching an interview with Brian MacKinnon who famously enrolled as a 16-year-old at Bearsden Academy when he was 30.

Other guests include Anders Danielsen Lie, star of new Norwergian romantic comedy The Worst Person in the World, which has just been nominated for two Oscars, Spanish filmmaker and actress Iciar Bollain, whose new film Maixabel will get its UK premiere in Glasgow and Joe Corrie, son of Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren, who will be unveiling his new documentary exploring the legacy of the punk movement.