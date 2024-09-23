Marc Almond, Edinburgh review: 'truly joyous'
Marc Almond, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ****
“It was all those years of wearing Cuban heels,” explained Marc Almond of the recurring knee problem which kept him seated for more of this concert than he would have liked. As a 45th anniversary celebration of his entire career in the spotlight, though, the format was perfectly suited to a relaxed, sit-down affair, punctuated by bursts of on-foot energy.
It was also an all-covers set, which played perfectly to Almond’s strengths. From crooners to divas, with an occasional detour into, for example, Syd Barrett’s nursery rhymesque Terrapin, he’s not a skilled interpreter of other people’s songs because he’s one of the great vocalists himself, although his voice is still clear and powerful. Instead, Almond is a Voice – a person whose vocal is packed with distinctive and compelling personality and experience.
He toured through Bob Lind’s Elusive Butterfly, duetted with his vocal arranger Bryan Chambers on Mahalia Jackson’s Trouble of the World, and paid tribute to Bobby Darin (Dream Lover), Elvis (One Night of Sin), David Bowie (The London Boys) and Charles Aznavour (a mid-set suite of three songs).
Fortunately for the concept of this set, Almond’s greatest chart successes have all been covers, and they launched the closing section of the concert from a refined, personal show into something truly joyous. As The Days of Pearly Spencer gave way to Gene Pitney’s Something’s Gotten Hold of My Heart, a few slow dancers began to appear at the front of the stalls, before everyone rose excitedly for Tainted Love, the five-piece band playing something more like Gloria Jones’ Northern Soul original than the electro Soft Cell cover.
After this, Jacques Brel’s galloping Jackie, a pristine version of Dusty Springfield’s I Close My Eyes and Count to Ten and Sammy Davis Jr’s dramatic, reflective I’m Not Anyone brought the show to a close. The songs were by other people, but the story told as they were woven together was all Almond’s.