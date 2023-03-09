Mae Muller has been selected to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, performing the track I Wrote A Song.

The announcement was made by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show at 8.30am.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, the 25-year-old vocalist from north London announced herself as this year’s competitor, adding: “Oh my God, I have been waiting to say that for months. I am shaking. That has been on my lips and in the brain and in the soul and on the nails.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenter Rylan Clark said her song is an “earworm” and Muller will “shine” at the contest.

The reactions of Michelle Visage, Greg James, Clara Amfo and Rylan Clark to the currently secret song were also all filmed and posted to the official BBC Eurovision Twitter account.

Radio host and TV personality Visage said: “You kids are going to love this… This is strong.

“You are all going to freak out. I am so excited for the UK.”

While BBC Eurovision commentator Clark, who was filmed dancing along to the track in his headphones, said: “Oh my god. I love it.”

Mae Muller has been selected to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, performing the track I Wrote A Song.

Last year saw Sam Ryder represent the UK, ultimately coming second in the competition after Ukrainian entry Kalush Orchestra were crowned the winners

Eurovision is set to take place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the live shows, which will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena later this year, went on sale on Tuesday.

While some fans celebrated after they were able to secure tickets, others commiserated after experiencing technical difficulties when trying to purchase tickets through the Ticketmaster website.