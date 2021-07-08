Lothians location revealed for return of legendary T in the Park Slam Tent

The legendary Slam Tent is making a welcome comeback next month on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Event organisers Fly Open Air have revealed that the famous dance music marquee will be erected next month at Hopetoun House on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Over the course of a weekend, the beauty spot will play host to some of the most high-profile names in the house and techno scene from Scotland including Slam, Denis Sulta, Jasper James, and many more, with crowds of 5,000 expected each day.

Denis Sulta one of Fly’s resident DJs, hosted at Cabaret Voltaire proclaimed the event as an “iconic return to the dance”.

They added: “The best of the best Slam DJ tent is back and ready to shudder the ground you groove on”.

The fully-covered Slam tent used to be one of many stages part of the T in the Park festival and seen as a major event in Scotland’s music calendar.

Over the years the venue built up a formidable reputation for hosting some of the biggest DJs in the world, such as Carl Cox, Fat Boy Slim, Jeff Mills, Green Velvet and Jackmaster.

This year the Slam Tent weekend long event will be at Hopetoun House on August 20-22.

Fly Open Air have partnered with Slam Events to have the Slam Tent make a return in celebration of the ending of coronavirus restrictions.

Event organisers, Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle who are part of the DJ duo slam said: “Scotland’s clubbers are desperate to reunite and will finally come together again to celebrate freedom, unity and togetherness.

"It is that same feeling that existed in the early days of rave. We’re bringing it back. This will be very special.’

The event organisers announced the event was to be at Hopetoun House with a promo video on social media, with Scotland’s very own Paul Black.

Fly said on social media: “After months of juggling dates & venues we’re delighted to announce that the legendary Slam Tent will return to a new field space on the Hopetoun Estate.“Scotland’s finest purveyors of techno Slam will welcome a fully homegrown line-up that champions the revival of Scottish dance music culture.”

The world-famous Boiler Room will also have a stage at the Hopetoun House event and will be “encouraging attendees to put away their phones and get lost in the music for the authentic rave experience”.

Alongside an array of well-known and establised acts, many new up and coming DJs are being given a chance to perform at the event, including Testpress, Cooke, plus some of Fly’s residents, such as Theo Kottis, Big Miz and Liam Doc.

A full list of performers is to be revealed in due course.

The return of the Slam Tent has been received enthusiastically by house and techno music fans and has already sold out tickets for its Friday and Saturday line-ups, with only 500 tickets available for the Sunday.

