A London-based event company has snapped up the former home of The Arches, the arts and clubbing venue controversially closed down eight years ago.

Camm & Hooper, which has worked with Netflix, Sky and Disney at its London venues, has expanded into Scotland for the first time with its acquisition of the 35,000sqft Argyle Street site, beneath Central Station.

The site’s new owners, who have promised to leave the building “untouched”, have also pledged to become a "real events disrupter in Glasgow and beyond", with further Scottish sites expected to be added to its portfolio over the next three years.

Camm & Hooper run private parties, product launches, gala dinners, fashion shows, exhibitions and weddings in the company’s London venues, which include the Banking Hall, the Victorian Bath House, OXO2 and the Tanner Warehouse. The company has also worked with film and TV producers on the likes of Killing Eve, Mary Poppins Returns and Lucky Man.

The Arches opened as a full-time arts venue in 1991, the year after the site was used during Glasgow's reign as European Capital of Culture, and would go on to become a cornerstone of nightlife in the city thanks to its programme of theatre, music and nightclubbing events.

However The Arches went into administration in 2015 after losing a long-running battle with police and council chiefs over its late licence due to concern over the number of drug and alcohol-related incidents at the venue, including the death of a teenager.

The writers Irvine Welsh and Liz Lochhead, and members of the bands Franz Ferdinand, Belle and Sebastian and Mogwai, were among those to sign to sign an open letter calling for the venue to be saved.

Camm & Hooper will be working with Scott McCormick, managing director of Platform, the bar, restaurant and events business that has been operating in the building for the past three years. The return of clubbing events to the building, which previously staged food markets when it reopened in 2017, was announced recently.

Camm & Hooper chief executive Derick Martin said: “We're thrilled to incorporate such an iconic and versatile venue into our portfolio. This feels like a homecoming, and we're excited to infuse our unique touch into the wide array of events at Platform. Scott has built an incredible brand and venue and I know we will become a real events disrupter in Glasgow and beyond.

“At Camm & Hooper, we are always on the lookout for unique and distinctive venues that offer guests an unforgettable experience.

"Platform is a perfect fit with our portfolio, as it is steeped in history and has its own unique story to tell. We are excited to add this iconic Glasgow venue to our line-up and look forward to continuing its success under the leadership of Scott McCormick and his dedicated team."

Mr McCormick added: “We’re excited to embark on this new chapter with Camm & Hooper. Their reputation for excellence and commitment to creating unique experiences aligns with our vision for Platform to establish itself as a leading venue delivering unique events for our blue-chip client base.