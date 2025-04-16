Watch Linkin Park’s remix of Numb in celebration of their upcoming Champions League performance.

This year’s entertainment before the UEFA Champions League Final has been revealed.

Linkin Park will opening up this year’s European football finale as part of the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi.

Ahead of their performance, the group have released a brand new remix of Numb specifically for European football fans.

The alternative metal giants, who have a one-off UK show in London later this year, will be the curtain opener to this year’s final, following in the footsteps of previous performers Camila Cabello (2022), Imagine Dragons (2019) and Dua Lipa (2018.)

In celebration of the announcement, the band has crafted and recorded an electrifying new remix, which features prominently in a newly released short film announcing their involvement.

Linkin Park will be opening this year's UEFA Champions League Final - and have dropped a new short film in celebration of the feat. | Provided

The track blends the band’s signature sound with the vibrant culture of European football, seamlessly incorporating the instantly recognizable riffs of their 4x Platinum hit Numb with “authentic sounds inspired by the UEFA Champions League – the impactful strike of the ball, the referee's whistle, and the passionate roar of the global fanbase.”

Speaking about the collaboration between Pepsi and UE3, Linkin Park revealed in a statement: "With our new album and ongoing tour, we’ve been overwhelmed by the fans’ energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi.

“This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

Guy-Laurent Epstein , Co-Managing Director, UC3, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the spectacular moment promised by the performance of "one of the world’s most iconic rock bands" just before the biggest club football match. He emphasized their commitment, alongside Pepsi, to enhancing the fan experience both in the stadium and for the millions watching globally with unforgettable entertainment.

Where can I watch Linkin Park perform before the 2025 UEFA Champions League final?

The Kick Off Show will be broadcast live to fans worldwide through their local television providers and the official UEFA YouTube channel on May 31 2025.