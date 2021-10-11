Gallagher will be coming to Hampden to play a major show with special gusts Kasabian and Goat Girl.

He will be playing in his home city of Manchester on June 1, 2022 then has two sold out shows at the iconic Knebworth Park on the 3rd and 4th.

He will then move on to Glasgow’s Hampden Park on the 26th.

The star, who will be releasing his highly anticipated new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27th, said: “I'm super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester on 1st June 2022 - home of the champions of English football Manchester City.

"Also can't wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden Park on 26th June 2022, C'MON YOU KNOW LG x”

General on-sale tickets for the show go on sale 9:30am Friday 15th October.

