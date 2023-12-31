Lewis Capaldi gives heath update and reveals hopes for live comeback in 'not too distant future'

Singer Lewis Capaldi during his most recent appearance at the Glastonbury festival. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he hopes to return to performing live again “in the not too distant future” months after he announced he was taking a break from touring to address physical and mental health issues.

The singer-songwriter has told fans that he has noticed a “marked improvement” since he decided to take time off in June.

The 27-year-old praised the help of “incredible professionals” who had been helping with “learn about and cope better” with Tourette’s syndrome and anxiety.

Lewis Capaldi appearing at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth in 2019. Picture: Paul Windsor

But Capaldi said he wanted to “make absolutely sure” he was 100 per cent before he returned to “doing what I love more than anything.”

Capaldi, who pulled the plug on future live appearances after struggling on stage at the Glastonbury festival, said he had been “completely overwhelmed” with messages of support since deciding to take a break.

And the Glasgow-born singer revealed he had decided to release five new songs recorded during the making of his second album on an extended edition available from New Year’s Day.

Capaldi released new album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent in May, weeks after the launch of a Netflix documentary, in which he opened up about the impact of his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis and panic attacks.

After his Glastonbury appearance, Capaldi said it had become obvious that he needed to “spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

In his new statement, the star said: "As most of you will know, I'm currently taking some time off to focus on my health and wellbeing and it's been going great! I've been working with some incredible professionals to help me learn about and cope better with my Tourette's and anxiety issues.

"I'm really happy to say I've noticed a marked improvement in both since I decided to take some time off back in June.

"I was completely overwhelmed by the reaction to the news that I was taking a break and genuinely want to thank each and every one of you who reached out, left a comment, tweet or dm wishing me well, the support was like nothing I've ever experienced and has made me more excited than ever to return to doing what I love at some point in the not too distant future.”

Capaldi said it was “mind blowing” that the songs from his new album were resonating with so many people given his decision to take a break from the music business.

He added: "After some back-and-forth about whether or not it was the right thing to do, I've decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day.

"With that, I'm absolutely over the moon to announce that 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (Extended Edition)' will be yours to listen to on New Year's Day.

"For now I'm going to continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself, maybe writing some music and taking a moment to reflect on some of the most incredible years of my life.