Erin Armstrong who plays LENA and Lena's cousin, Margaret Zavaroni in Greenock today.

Lena, a new play with music based on the singing sensation Lena Zavaroni as seen from the point of view of Lena’s father, Victor. Written by BAFTA and OLIVIER award-winner Tim Whitnall (Morecambe/ The Best Possible Taste) and directed by Leslie Finlay (The Misanthrope/ The Reader), this dynamic new work also features a wealth of classic songs including Ma! He’s Making Eyes At Me, Roses and Rainbows and (You’ve Got) Personality. LENA stars Erin Armstrong (Shetland/10 Rillington Place) as Lena, the UK’s best impressionist Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers/ The Impressionist Show) as TV’s original Mr. Starmaker, Hughie Green, Alan McHugh (Scot Squad/The Limmy Show) as Victor, Julie Combe (River City/Hope Springs) as Hilda Zavaroni and Helen Logan (River City/A Mugs Game) as Dorothy Solomon. LENA is produced by Anna Murphy, Feather Productions in association with Beacon Arts Centre and is funded by Creative Scotland. LENA will premiere at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock from the 16 - 19 March 2022.