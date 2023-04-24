He became a judge on the show in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special.

A statement from his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Len Goodman who has died aged 78

Goodman began dancing at 19, winning various competitions including the British Championships in Blackpool in his late 20s, after which he retired.

He was replaced as head judge on the BBC show by Shirley Ballas.

Goodman also served as head judge on Dancing With The Stars, the US version of the show, for more than 15 years until announcing his retirement in November last year.

He said at the time that he wanted to “spend more time with my grandchildren and family” back in the UK.

Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

As well as his successful dancing and television career, he is also the owner of the Goodman Academy, a dance school in Dartford, Kent.

BBC director-general Tim Davie paid tribute to Len Goodman following his death aged 78.

He said: “Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Former BBC presenter Dan Walker, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and was friends with Len Goodman, also paid tribute.

He tweeted: “So sad to hear about the death of Len Goodman. He was an incredible man & an extraordinary talent. Loved making telly with him, being daft with him, playing golf with him & will never forget the little tips he would send every week on Strictly. All my love to his family.”

TV presenter Susanna Reid described Len Goodman as “a beautiful man” after the former Strictly judge’s death.

She tweeted: “Oh this is such an awful shock and so sad. Len was an absolute legend & the definition of a proper gent.

“He was a beautiful man with a huge sense of humour who had such a mischievous turn of phrase.

