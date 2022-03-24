Mair, 56, has hosted the weekday Drivetime programme on LBC – Global’s commercial news and talk radio station.

Mair, who previously worked on a variety of BBC radio and television programmes, has said he will step down from his role in August this year, on his four-year anniversary of joining LBC.

The LBC radio host said: “My only regret about LBC is not joining sooner. I’m having a ball and all things being equal would probably carry on forever.

Eddie Mair, who has announced he will retire later this year.

“They love radio at Global and support it. But the one thing I don’t have on my side is time.

“Like many others, during Covid I had a rethink about life and in the summer of 2020 told my bosses and close friends and colleagues about my plans to leave.

“I’ve been at this for 40 years and I want to have a little time for me before I croak.

“So I will carry on as a devoted LBC listener but pass things on to someone new and I wish them all the best.”

Tom Cheal, Managing Editor of LBC, hailed Mair as ‘one of the finest broadcasters of our time’ and said he’d like to thank the presenter for being ‘an integral part of LBC’s success’.

He added: ‘During his four years hosting Drivetime, he has built an incredibly powerful connection with our audience, blending razor-sharp journalism with his trademark wit and warmth.

‘While the whole LBC team will miss Eddie hugely, we have loved working with him and wish him all the very best for his retirement.’

Mair, who is from Dundee and began at Radio Tay, where he hosted the breakfast show, weekly phone-ins and news programmes.

He helmed BBC Radio 4’s PM for 20 years and was a regular presenter of news shows both on radio and TV.

Mair joined the BBC in 1987 as a sub-editor for Radio Scotland and later joined Radio Five Live after its launch in 1994, presenting the Midday with Mair news show.