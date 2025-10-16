La bohème, Scottish Opera, Glasgow review: ‘a show to delight and captivate’

Exubarent theatricality makes for a dazzling spectacle that threatens to swamp quiet, fragile emotions at the heart of Puccini’s opera, writes David Kettle

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First unveiled in 2017, director/designers André Barbe and Renaud Doucet’s big, bold, colourful production of La bohème for Scottish Opera has an awful lot going for it – not least its exuberant theatricality and sometimes staggering, stage-filling activity.

Glasgow’s Theatre Royal can rarely have looked quite so bursting at the seams with a 30-strong chorus, gaggles of kids, plus on-stage marching bands, flea market and Parisian pavement cafes, all lovingly (and convincingly) conjured in a kind of fairytale fantasy in Barbe and Doucet’s teeming creation. Whether the sometimes dizzying lavishness serves to intensify or swamp the quiet, fragile emotions at the heart of Puccini’s opera, however, is another question entirely. There’s a danger that you might come out of the show wowed, but not particularly moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staggering, stage-filling ac​tivity in Scottish Opera’s La bohème (Picture: Mihaela Bodlovic)

That said, Barbe and Doucet’s cast are just as vivid and characterful as the production overall. Hye-Youn Lee is an intensely focused Mimì, a fulcrum of calm amid the show’s sometimes frenetic activity, with quite a remarkable clarity and cleanness to her strongly defined soprano. Mario Chang makes for a surprisingly hearty, bounding Rodolfo – quite literally, in leaping across the Parisian garret’s furniture – and their Act I meeting simmers nicely with awkward eagerness and naive desire. Rhian Lois is a glittering Musetta – complete with blingy pet leopard – and Roland Wood a gloriously gruff Marcello, though their Act II reconciliation feels somewhat overshadowed by Barbe and Doucet’s frenetic activity in Café Momus. Edward Jowle, too, offers a particularly memorable Schaunard, all physical comedy and barely suppressed emotion.