Kim Richey/Carla J Easton review: 'easy grace and wholesome lyricism'

​Kim Richey sings with a smile

Kim Richey is greeted with warm familiarity at Glasgow’s Fallen Angels club and doesn’t disappoint, writes Fiona Shepherd

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Richey/Carla J Easton, The Glad Cafe, Glasgow ★★★★

Respected Nashville singer/songwriter Kim Richey often toys with the idea of giving up touring but audiences such as this one keep her coming back. There is a special loyalty and appreciation that comes from attendees of Glasgow’s Fallen Angels Club, an independent country night celebrating 21 years of quality Americana programming.

Richey was welcomed like the regular visitor she is. No awkward acquaintance-building, just a warm familiarity from the get-go. She writes with easy grace and wholesome lyricism, often with alt.country co-writers such as Chuck Prophet and Aaron Lee Tasjan, and sings with a smile. The empathy shone through on the Joni Mitchellesque Straight As the Crow Flies and the soothing nostalgic Chapel Avenue, her tribute to a “free range” upbringing, while she spun a touching portrait of vicarious thrills on Joy Rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She touched base with the some local chums, inviting Jill Jackson to join her for a mini-set infused with close harmony and the rhythmic texture of two guitars. Next, Carla J Easton guested on keyboards and Paul Kelly added melodic flourishes on electric guitar and some tremolo trills to Chase Wild Horses, one of several bruised-not-battered character sketches in the set, including closing singalong I’m Alright and Angels’ Share, her drinking-to-forget song which paired well with her encore of Kris Kristofferson's Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.