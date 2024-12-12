The MOBO founder revealed the news in a post on her Instagram account overnight

Kanya King CBE, the founder of the MOBO Awards, has revealed she is battling cancer.

In a post on her Instagram account, King states that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer.

But, she insists that the diagnosis has given her “a renewed sense of purpose.”

In a video she shared on her Instagram account, King discussed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer, weeks before Christmas, but that her “faith remains an anchor” and the news has given her a “a renewed sense of purpose.”

King goes on to state in the video that: “Life isn’t just about how long you live; it’s about how deeply you live. I want to use my platform to shine a light on the importance of health equity and to empower others facing chronic illnesses to keep pushing forward.

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE has revealed on social media she is battling stage 4 bowel cancer. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

My faith remains my anchor, and I believe this chapter will be one of growth, resilience, and service."

Support for the MOBO Awards founder has flooded social media after the announcement, with singer Alexandra Burke commenting: "Thinking of you and sending so much love and prayers," while Judi Love commented: "Sending so much love. You are a truly incredible Queen for all that you’re doing for the industry and talent.

“Plus now sharing this with us, some how your still encouraging others .We pray nothing but healing and comfort at this difficult time."

King founded the MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin Awards) in 1996 to celebrate and showcase the achievements of Black artists and other musicians influenced by Black culture. She wanted to provide a platform for genres like R&B, hip-hop, reggae, jazz, gospel, and others that were often overlooked or marginalized by mainstream award shows at the time.

The inspiration for the MOBOs stemmed from Kanya's recognition of a significant gap in representation and acknowledgment for Black-origin music in the UK. Despite its widespread cultural influence, such music was rarely given the credit or exposure it deserved. King sought to change that narrative by highlighting the contributions of artists who had shaped modern music.

Her determination led her to organize the first MOBO Awards on a shoestring budget, mortgaging her house to fund the event. The inaugural ceremony took place at the New Connaught Rooms in London on October 1996, drawing attention to the richness and diversity of music of Black origin.

The event has since grown into one of the most prestigious and influential music award ceremonies in the UK and internationally.