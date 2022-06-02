Jeff Beck’s UK leg of his European tour kicked off over the weekend, with Cardiff on Friday and Sheffield on Sunday. Later this week, the rock guitarist will be coming to Glasgow as well as he travels throughout the country.

More attention has fallen on the tour after actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Jeff Beck, singing and performing the guitar with him. Now, fans are wondering whether Depp will appear in more dates as the tour goes on – including in Glasgow. Here’s what we know so far.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck in Sheffield

Johnny Depp surprised Jeff Beck fans by appearing on stage alongside the musician st Sheffield City Hall on Sunday May 29th, as reported by the Sheffield Star. The pair performed together and Depp sang Isolation, a John Lennon cover the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

According to Jeff Beck’s website, “the musical soulmates have been working behind-the-scenes for the past several years on new music.”

Depp appeared in Sheffield straight from his high-profile libel court case against his ex-partner Amber Heard in Virginia. Concert-goers had expressed hope the actor would appear at the Royal Albert Hall in west London after performing with Beck at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

Depp took to the stage once more on Monday, prompting audience members to post videos of him singing on social media. On June 2nd, STV reported that the PR agency managing the Isolation tour confirmed that Depp would be attending shows for the rest of the UK tour, meaning he will perform in Glasgow on Friday.

Jeff Beck UK tour dates 2022

There are still a few tour dates both before and after Depp and Beck’s show in Glasgow. Here is the full list of upcoming UK locations in the 2022 tour:

- Thursday June 2nd: Gateshead Sage

- Friday June 3rd: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

- Saturday June 4th: Manchester O2 Apollo

- Monday June 6th: Birmingham Symphony Hall