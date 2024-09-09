Jeremy Denk & Maria Wloszczowska, Dunbar review: 'passionate and deeply moving'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Denk & Maria Wloszczowska, Dunbar Parish Church ★★★★★

It was precisely the kind of concert that other musical organisations would run a mile from, terrified of alienating their delicate listeners with ‘difficult’ music (or simply worried about low ticket sales). Gain the trust of a devoted audience, however – as East Lothian’s Lammermuir Festival has done over the past 15 years of pioneering, deeply imaginative programming – and you’ll pack out Dunbar Parish Church with a concert devoted to Charles Ives’s four violin sonatas.

Yes, the pieces are hardly easy listening: they’re idiosyncratic, often very dissonant, unpredictable, sometimes cussedly contrary. But in the hands of US pianist and passionate Ives devotee Jeremy Denk and Polish violinist Maria Wloszczowska, they were passionate, rhapsodic, sometimes joyfully clangorous, and often deeply movingin their blurry watercolour hymn-tune evocations. Denk and Wloszczowska had local choir the Garleton Singers on hand, too, to sing some of the hymns that had inspired Ives in their original forms, before leading us through Ives’s larger-than-life transmogrifications. Hearing both together was revelatory, and brought whole new layers to an appreciation of this music.

Jeremy Denk & Maria Wloszczowska at Dunbar Parish Church

Sitting behind the audience, too, were the young players of the East Lothian Secondary Schools Wind Band, contributing jaunty all-American marching tunes, the other vital ingredient that Ives drew on deeply. The overall results felt occasionally a bit like a music lesson, though Denk’s off-the-cuff, heartfelt introductions kept things warm and personal. The Dunbar audience lapped it up – and Denk and Wloszczowska offered them brilliantly incisive accounts.