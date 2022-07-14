In pictures: Bruce Springsteen through the years as new Edinburgh show announced

The announcement will see the legendary rocker play the Capital for the first time since 1981.

This tour will mark the first UK live shows for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band since their most recent visit to the UK in 2016 – but it will be a welcome return to Edinburgh for Bruce.

You can pre-register for Springsteen tickets HERE

We take a look at Springsteen throughout the years – including from his last tour which included Edinburgh in 1981, as well as his performances in Glasgow throughout the years.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Bruce Springsteen - ticket stub from his 1981 River tour Bruce Springsteen - ticket stub from his 1981 River tour gigs at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh

Bruce Springsteen performs at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, N.J in his home state 1981

Bruce Springsteen - programme from the 1981 River tour

American singer Bruce Springsteen at the SECC in Glasgow, April 1993.