How Scotland's longest-running sound and light show has grown to be worth more than £10m to the economy

The Enchanted Forest now sells more than 80,000 tickets for its five-week run

Organisers of Scotland's longest-running sound and light show have revealed that the event is now worth more than £10 million to the economy.

The Enchanted Forest, which is staged at Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry, is believed to be generating more times as much in terms of financial spin-offs than it was a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which is thought to have generated more than £73m for Highland Perthshire in its first 20 years, has been valued at £10.38m, according to new research.

The month-long run attracted visitors from 29 different countries last year, according to an economic impact report commissioned by the team behind the award-winning event.

Tickets for this year’s event have gone on sale two months earlier than normal in response to demand from visitors trying to plan ahead for their trips, despite The Enchanted Forest being badly affected by stormy weather last year, which saw four nights of the run wiped out.

More than half of the overall audience last year had previously been to the event, almost 90 per cent of ticket buyers travelled from outside Perth and Kinross, and more than half booked overnight accommodation.

The Enchanted Forest started life as a three-day event at The Hermitage in Dunkeld and sold around 1500 tickets in its first year. It had grown to become a month-long event at Faskally Wood by 2015, when it sold more than 62,000 tickets, a 33 per cent increase on the previous year, and was valued at £2.75m for the local economy.

The Enchanted Forest sound and light show is now said to be worth £10.38m to the Highland Perthshire economy. Picture: Lesley Martin

The Enchanted Forest’s event producer, Monique McArdle, said: “This report confirms the significant impact Scotland’s favourite sound and light show has on the economy of Pitlochry and Highland Perthshire every autumn, with an impressive £10.38 million boost.

"With the majority of respondents to the online survey confirming that the event is their only reason for visiting the area, the economic ripple effect of the event cannot be underestimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Enchanted Forest has been and remains a key driver in transforming a traditionally quiet time of year in Highland Perthshire into a significant period of tourism, and it continues to have a major role to play in showcasing Pitlochry and wider Highland Perthshire as a tourism destination.

"We’re also delighted that customer satisfaction continues to be high, and with over half of our visitors having been before, we know it’s now a mainstay of the tourism calendar in Highland Perthshire and a must-see annually for thousands of people from all over the world.”

The Enchanted Forest sound and light show is now said to be worth £10.38m to the Highland Perthshire economy. Picture: Lesley Martin

John MacLellan, owner of Victoria’s Restaurant and The Old Mill Inn, in Pitlochry, said: “The Enchanted Forest as an event is incredibly valuable to the area and to our businesses in Pitlochry.

"The Influx of visitors provides a welcome boost to business and extends the busy summer season into a traditionally quieter time of year allowing us to continue operating at peak levels.

"During Covid times, the event was greatly missed, and we see it as being a vital part of the area’s draw. It brings families and visitors that may not ordinarily come to the area outside of the event."

Brian Wishart, general manager of Fisher’s Hotel in Pitlochry, added: “The Enchanted Forest significantly boosts the hotel during the event, from both a rooms and a food point of view.