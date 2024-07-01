Hope of reprieve for arts hub at Summerhall as closing date for bids for Fringe venue is set

Behind-the-scenes rescue effort over Fringe venue’s future

The future of one of Edinburgh’s leading cultural hubs would be secure under new owners under proposals at the centre of behind-the-scenes talks aimed at saving Summerhall as a cultural hub.

It is hoped that all main performance and exhibition spaces would be retained at the former vet school complex even if other parts of the vast site near the Meadows are redeveloped.

The prospect of a lifeline for the arts centre, which has operated for nearly 13 years, has emerged as a closing date for initial bids for the site was set.Summerhall would remain one of the biggest venues used for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe each August under proposals being explored to try to safeguard the main cultural elements at the site when it is sold on.

There was widespread dismay within the city’s culture sector in May after it emerged that Summerhall had been put on the open market by Oesselmann Estate Limited, an Isle of Man-registered company which Summerhall founder Robert McDowell is a director of.

The 130,000 sq ft site was said to offer "endless" refurbishment and redevelopment options when it went up for sale, including residential, boutique hotels, offices and student housing.

Property consultants handling the site, who have set a closing date on bids on 18 September, have now suggested that it is “highly likely” that it will remain as an arts and culture hub for years to come.

However they have insisted that new investment is desperately needed at the site due to its “dilapidated” condition, with some buildings branded “no longer fit for purpose.”

Managers of the arts venue, which attracts more than a million visitors a year, including 250,000 in August alone, have been in talks with in talks with agents Cuthbert White and Oesselmann since the site went on the open market how how to keep it running indefinitely as a cultural hub.

There are now hopes that the site will only be sold to a new owner committed to retaining Summerhall as a long-term cultural hub.

A key element of the rescue effort is the backing of the city council for the preservation of Summerhall as a “well-loved cultural institution.”

Cuthbert White director Stephen Kay said: “It is fair to say there are going to be some higher-value uses coming into the site into buildings which are no longer fit for purpose.

Summerhall has been hosting cultural shows and events since 2011.

“The whole asset needs a capital injection. But it is highly like that the arts and entertainment elements will continue for a long time at this site.

"The one thing it can’t do is stand still as it is. It is in a dilapidated state. These buildings require investment or they won’t last.”

Summerhall chief executive Sam Gough said: "With a closing date set we are looking forward to seeing who the interested parties are.”