HBO chief dismisses JK Rowling question after Harry Potter series announcement

Chairman and chief executive of HBO and Max content, Casey Bloys refused to answer a journalist’s question about JK Rowling’s involvement in the newly-announced Harry Potter TV series.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 14th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST
 Comment

Warner Bros announced the merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max into a new streaming service named, simply, Max as well as a series of new shows and spin offs including an “original Harry Potter scripted series”.

A new decade-long Harry Potter television series has been ordered with the series being a “faithful adaptation” of the world famous books written by JK Rowling, who will serve as executive producer.

In a Q&A Casey Bloys was asked how JK Rowling’s stance on transgender issues could impact the show.

Dismissing the question Bloys said: “I don’t think this is the forum.

“That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.”

Rowling said she was “looking forward” to being a part of the new adaptation.

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

The Harry Potter franchise has met calls for boycotts with the highly anticipated video game Hogwarts Legacy, based on the Harry Potter universe, being met by some calls for a boycott upon release.

The Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special aired last year on HBO Max and only featured Rowling in archive video clips.

