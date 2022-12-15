The Duke of Sussex said it was “terrifying” for his brother, now the Prince of Wales, to “scream and shout” at him during a meeting at Sandringham about plans for Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, to move abroad.

Harry was describing the events of a meeting on January 13 around discussions of the pair moving to Canada.

Harry, in the final volume of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary, also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother’s name on the same day denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.

He branded the move a “lie to protect my brother” and added: “There was no other option at this point. I said ‘We need to get out of here’.”

Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes’ future plans after they issued a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” the duke said.

Harry said he was given five options, ranging from “all in, no change” to “all out”, and he chose option three – “half in, half out”.

“It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” he added.

A joint statement was issued on the day of the Sandringham meeting branding a front page story about the brothers’ relationship as false, offensive and potentially harmful.

But the duke said in episode five: “Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.”

He continued: “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

He added: “So there was no other option at this point. I said ‘We need to get out of here’.”

Harry also told how a letter he wrote Charles about him and Meghan moving to Canada to work as royals was leaked to the press.

“It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were moving back to Canada,” he said.

“And a key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our titles. That was a giveaway.

“I was like ‘Wow, our story, our lives, literally got taken from underneath us’.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also claimed the institution was “blocking” Harry from seeing his grandmother.

The duke also told film makers that they were planning to fly back to the UK for a visit in early 2020 and the Queen told him she had no plans all week so they could go for tea and stay the night.

Meghan said: “So, we’re flying back from Vancouver straight to Heathrow, and right as we’re getting on the plane, this urgent message comes through to H, saying ‘You are not allowed to go and see Her Majesty. Make sure that your principal is aware he cannot go and see her. She’s busy. She has plans all week.'”

Harry tells the camera: “I was like ‘Well, that’s certainly the opposite to what she had told me.'”

“Once we were back in the UK, I rang her and said ‘We’re now told that you’re busy.’ And she said ‘Yes. I didn’t know that I was busy. I’ve now been told I’m busy all week. I’ve actually been told I’m busy all week.’ I was like ‘Wow’.”

Meghan said: “I remember looking at H and thinking ‘My gosh. This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict because they’re blocking you from seeing the Queen, but what they’re really doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother.”

The Duke of Sussex has denied claims he “blindsided” the Queen with the couple’s social media statement on stepping back as senior royals.

After they suspected contents from Harry’s letter to his father had been leaked, Meghan said in episode 5: “You could feel the ticking clock from that point. So with our team we decided that we were going to put out a statement to say that we were going to, sadly, be stepping back, not stepping down, but to just have a reduced role.”

Harry added: “For my whole life the purse strings have been controlled by my father. Within a family, it’s normal to have that financial control over other members of the family.”

Meghan said their intentions to continue supporting the Queen and the Commonwealth were “in black and white” in the statement. Then the documentary cuts to news coverage of the fallout with news presenters’ voices saying Charles and William were only sent a copy of the statement 10 minutes before it was released.

“This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother just never happened. I have so much respect for her,” Harry said.